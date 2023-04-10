Milford corralled Danville Schlarman's offense and never let go to fuel a 10-0 victory during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on March 30, Danville Schlarman faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Milford took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
