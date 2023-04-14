Milford left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Fithian Oakwood 12-1 during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 10, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Watseka and Milford took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on April 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

