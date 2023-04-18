A vice-like defensive effort helped Champaign Central squeeze Peoria Richwoods 22-0 in a shutout performance during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 12, Champaign Central faced off against Charleston.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.