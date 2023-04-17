Defense dominated as Tolono Unity pitched a 1-0 shutout of Bloomington Central Catholic during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 3, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 11 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
