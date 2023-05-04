Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Monticello prevailed over Rantoul 4-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 29, Rantoul faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Monticello took on Bloomington Central Catholic on April 27 at Monticello High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.