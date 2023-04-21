Mt. Zion handled Mattoon 16-1 in an impressive showing at Mattoon High on April 21 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 11, Mattoon faced off against Arcola and Mt Zion took on Rochester on April 14 at Rochester High School.
