Virden North Mac's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 11-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on March 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Rochester and Virden North Mac took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on March 29 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.