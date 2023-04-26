Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jacksonville as it was blanked 10-0 by Normal University during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 22, Jacksonville faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Normal University took on Springfield on April 19 at Springfield High School.

