Fisher gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Eureka 16-4 on April 24 in Illinois softball.
Recently on April 19, Fisher squared off with Heyworth in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.