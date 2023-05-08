Pittsfield stretched out and finally snapped New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op to earn a 10-6 victory at New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op on May 8 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 3, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op faced off against Beardstown and Pittsfield took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on May 3 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School.

