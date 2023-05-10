Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Pleasant Plains bottled Virden North Mac 2-0 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on May 3, Virden North Mac faced off against Carlinville and Pleasant Plains took on Buffalo Tri-City on May 4 at Buffalo Tri-City High School.
