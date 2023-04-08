A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Argenta-Oreana shutout Decatur St. Teresa 16-0 on April 8 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 3, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Broadlands Heritage.
