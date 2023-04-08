Mt. Zion's defense kept Taylorville under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 17-0 decision at Taylorville High on April 8 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on March 28, Taylorville faced off against Hillsboro and Mt Zion took on Williamsville on March 30 at Williamsville High School.

