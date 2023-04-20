A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Pleasant Hill shutout Jacksonville Routt Catholic 12-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 20.
Recently on April 13, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Carrollton in a softball game.
