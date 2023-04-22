Quincy Notre Dame dominated from start to finish in an imposing 13-1 win over Jacksonville on April 22 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 15, Jacksonville faced off against White Hall North Greene and Quincy Notre Dame took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on April 17 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.