Rochester's defense kept Jacksonville under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 12-0 decision for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 23.

In recent action on May 12, Jacksonville faced off against Pleasant Plains and Rochester took on Hillsboro on May 12 at Hillsboro High School.

