Athens was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Rochester prevailed 5-2 at Athens High on April 28 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 24, Athens faced off against Springfield and Rochester took on Springfield Lanphier on April 18 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

