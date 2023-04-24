Shelbyville ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 15-1 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 20, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Shelbyville took on Effingham St Anthony on April 10 at Shelbyville High School.
