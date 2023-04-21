Shelbyville showed top form to dominate Clinton during a 16-1 victory on April 21 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on April 17, Clinton faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Shelbyville took on Effingham St Anthony on April 10 at Shelbyville High School.
