Downs Tri-Valley painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Mahomet-Seymour's pitching for a 17-2 win in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 3.
In recent action on April 27, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Downs Tri-Valley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 28 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
