It was a tough night for Chrisman which was overmatched by Georgetown-Ridge Farm in this 12-3 verdict.
In recent action on April 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Chrisman and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on April 17 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.
