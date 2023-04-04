Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 17-2 explosion on Jacksonville in Illinois high school softball on April 4.

In recent action on March 29, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on March 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

