Springfield didn't tinker with Decatur Eisenhower, scoring a 19-2 result in the win column in Illinois high school softball on May 2.

In recent action on April 27, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on April 25 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

