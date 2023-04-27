St. Joseph-Ogden left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Mahomet-Seymour 13-6 on April 27 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 22, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Taylorville and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pontiac on April 20 at Pontiac Township High School.

