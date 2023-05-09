St. Joseph-Ogden controlled the action to earn an impressive 20-3 win against Danville during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 27, Danville faced off against Normal and St Joseph-Ogden took on Tolono Unity on May 4 at Tolono Unity High School.

