Staunton's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Pana 14-9 in Illinois high school softball on April 11.
In recent action on April 6, Pana faced off against Virden North Mac and Staunton took on Raymond Lincolnwood on April 4 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.