An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Stillman Valley turned out the lights on Springfield Lutheran 20-5 on May 2 in Illinois softball.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.