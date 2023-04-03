Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Bloomington Central Catholic's performance in an 8-3 destruction of St. Joseph-Ogden in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on March 29, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin.

