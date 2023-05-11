Warrensburg-Latham handled Williamsville 9-3 in an impressive showing on May 11 in Illinois softball.
In recent action on May 2, Williamsville faced off against New Berlin/South Co-Op and Warrensburg-Latham took on Maroa-Forsyth on May 5 at Warrensburg-Latham High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.