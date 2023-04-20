Monticello raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 20-3 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on April 20 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Monticello took on Effingham St Anthony on April 14 at Monticello High School.

