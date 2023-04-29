Springfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 16-4 win over Urbana during this Illinois softball game.

In recent action on April 20, Urbana faced off against Champaign Centennial and Springfield took on Springfield Lanphier on April 25 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.