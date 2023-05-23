Taylorville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Decatur MacArthur during this 11-1 victory on May 23 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on May 11, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Taylorville took on Charleston on May 13 at Taylorville High School.

