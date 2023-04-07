Toledo Cumberland showed it had the juice to douse Broadlands Heritage in a runs barrage during a 22-8 win in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 7.

In recent action on April 3, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Toledo Cumberland took on Villa Grove on April 3 at Toledo Cumberland High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.