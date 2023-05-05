It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Tolono Unity's 1-0 blanking of Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High on May 5 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 29, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Rantoul and Tolono Unity took on Quincy Notre Dame on April 29 at Tolono Unity High School.
