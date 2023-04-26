Tolono Unity sent Urbana home scoreless via a dominating defense in an 8-0 decision on April 26 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 20, Urbana faced off against Champaign Centennial and Tolono Unity took on Fairbury Prairie Central on April 21 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.