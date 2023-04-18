Mighty close, mighty fine, Tolono Unity wore a victory shine after clipping Fisher 3-2 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 18.
In recent action on April 14, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Tolono Unity took on Paris on April 14 at Paris High School.
