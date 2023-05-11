Tuscola's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Cumberland 11-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 11.

In recent action on April 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Tuscola took on Benton on May 6 at Benton High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.