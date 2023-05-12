Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Villa Grove passed in a 4-2 victory at Champaign Central's expense in Illinois high school softball on May 12.

In recent action on May 8, Champaign Central faced off against Normal West and Villa Grove took on Argenta-Oreana on May 1 at Villa Grove High School.

