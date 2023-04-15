Warrensburg-Latham lit up the scoreboard on April 15 to propel past Springfield Lanphier for a 20-1 victory in Illinois high school softball on April 15

In recent action on April 11, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Warrensburg-Latham took on Clinton on April 11 at Clinton High School.

