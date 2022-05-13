Watch now: 6 things to know about Meridian softball's CIC-winning season

MACON — The Meridian and Tuscola softball teams were in an all-out brawl on Tuesday with the Central Illinois Conference championship on the line.

The Hawks were up 2-1 after three innings but Tuscola had tied the game at the end of five innings, 4-4, and then did it again at the end of six, 6-6.

That's where is stood entering extra innings, and when Meridian's Katy Hendricks came to bat in the top of the eighth, she wanted some advice.

"I went to our first base coach and said that I was nervous. I asked if I should bunt and he said, "No, trust your swing,'" Hendricks said. "I swung and it went over the fence. It was the best feeling ever because it was the perfect time when we needed it. I was excited for the team."

Hendricks' homer was followed by pitcher Abbi Hackert keeping the Warriors off the board in the bottom half of the inning to seal the conference title.

During the game, Hackert was honest with the team on how big the game was to her.

"Going in, I was very pumped up. I told the team that we had to win this game and that I really wanted this," Hackert said. "Going into the seventh and eighth inning, I started to get emotional and we were all super tired and sweaty because it was hot. I kind of broke down in the dugout and told them that I really wanted this. I think it spread to the rest of the team."

Hackert was 5-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs and pitched the final three innings in relief of Hendricks.

"I was a little nervous to pitch in the bottom of the eighth but I trusted my defense and I knew that if I hit my spots and did what I was supposed to do, it would all come together," Hackert said. "I was so proud of Katy's home run and it could not have come at a better time. I had no doubt that everyone was going to make their plays and do what they needed to do."

Dynamic duo

On the mound, Hendricks (12-4) and Hackert (8-1) are a dangerous combination. Hawks head coach Greg Streeval will often split the game between his starters, keeping teams off balance with Hendrick's speed and Hackert's accuracy.

"They are very different — their velocity is different and their movement is different," Streeval said. "They both move the ball well but with Abbi being left-handed, she gets some really quirky spin on the ball and it dances around all over the place."

Hendricks leads off the batting order and is hitting .500 with a team-leading 48 hits and 40 runs scored. Hackert is in the three spot and has found her groove, hitting .489 with 31 RBIs and a team-high seven triples.

"I love the lineup right now and I like hitting third now that I'm doing pretty well hitting," Hackert said. "I go up to bat feeling confident and knowing Katy and (No. 2 hitter Kristina Smith) will do their best to get on base and I can move them around."

Back from injury

Hackert missed nearly all of her junior season due to an ACL injury and she's happy to be back to full strength.

"During my ACL progress, I was feeling confident because I was ahead (in my rehabilitation) and my knee felt good so I was feeling good coming back in," she said. "I was a little shaky at the beginning because it was a little scary running the bases with my knee but I didn't really have any complications going into the season."

College bound

Four Hawks players will continue playing softball at the next level. Hendricks is going to Parkland Community College, Hackert to Olivet Nazarene University and sisters Lizzie and Lucy Snow will play for Illinois College.

Hendricks will be following the same path as her mother, Jennifer Hendricks, who played for the Cobras.

"I'm really excited and it is going to be a whole new experience moving away," Katy Hendricks said. "My mom pitched there when she was in college and so she gave me the idea. She was player of the year at Parkland and I want to be like her. The Parkland coaches are phenomenal and I'm really excited to work with them and get to know them better."

Hendricks will be headed to center field, stepping away from pitching, a spot on the field she never thought she would play.

"I'm not really a pitcher and I never really practiced it. I just did it one day and on my travel team, I never pitch," Katy Hendricks said. "I pitch when I come here because the team needs it, so I just do it."

Pleasant surprise

Batting between Hendricks and Hackert is sophomore second baseman Kristina Smith, who has taken a big step forward in her production after not seeing much playing time as a freshman.

"We were not expecting what we have gotten out of Tina this year. We put her at second base and she is second in the batting order, primarily because she is a really good bunter," Streeval said. "She has been in situations where she has to drive the ball and she has been very productive. She has had a really good season this year."

Smith has a .482 batting average with 32 RBIs this season.

"I knew we could do great things as a team because we have a great senior class," Smith said. "Having Katy and Abbi pitching helps me feel better as a fielder because they always do what they are supposed to and we always have their back."

Continuing their momentum

The Hawks (21-5, 12-1 CIC) are the No. 2 seed in the Class 1A Villa Grove Sub-Sectional and begin their postseason next Tuesday. In the regional semifinal on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Grove, the team faces the winner between No. 6 Georgetown-Ridge Farm and No. 11 Chrisman.

"I think (beating Tuscola) was the biggest team win we have had and it took everybody to do it," Hackert said. "I think it gives us motivation that we can win big games and we can work together to accomplish things."

For Streeval, the conference title put the team in the right mindset that there are only tough games here on out.

"I don't know if any coach is ever totally happy, but I think we will do well if we can focus and play," he said. "The big thing now is making the girls understand that every team plays extra hard when it gets to be postseason time. Seniors don't want to quit and teams you think you can handle a lot times are harder than you think they are going to be."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

