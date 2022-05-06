Watch now: 6 things to know about Tri-City/Sangamon Valley softball's season that has power and pitching

BUFFALO – Tri-City/Sangamon Valley softball player Gracie Blair had a unique problem: She wasn't striking out enough.

Blair had the ability to make contact with any pitch, but she was sacrificing power to avoid the strike out.

"One summer, she was playing for me and she didn't strikeout the whole summer," TCSV softball coach Brad Sturdy said. "She used to hold back a little bit. What we tried to explain was that she wasn't being as aggressive as you need to be if you are never striking out. She had to find that happy medium. You don't want to strike out much but you want to be in attack mode. That has really added to her power numbers and we feel like Gracie is probably the best hitter in the area. "

This season, Blair has been on fire, hitting eight home runs and leading the team in hits (38), runs (34), RBIs (42) and batting average (.543). She has a slugging percentage of 1.043 and an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.674.

"I think my big thing is that I see the ball very well and I don't like striking out. I like hitting with two strikes because I think it is sort of go big or go home," Blair said. "I don't think there are too many pitchers that can get me out. I really don't miss a lot and I'm taking hacks and I usually hit it."

Blair shifts from third base to first base based on if starting pitcher Daleny Chumbley or Jordan Closs is on the mound. Either way, Blair is also talking and keeping the team focused on the field.

"I talk a lot and I like to hear myself speak. I think that it makes it more fun," Blair said. "Softball is more fun when you are being loud and energetic. I think it makes the other team not want to play you as much."

Blair will be playing for the University of Illinois Springfield next season and her boisterous personality will fit right in.

"(At Springfield), I love the coaches and the campus is beautiful. I think I will fit in with the dynamic of the team," she said. "They are pretty loud and energetic and that is kind of how I am. I think it will be a good place to be."

This season, the Tri-City/Sangamon Valley co-op also added several players from Mount Pulaski, which was struggling to field a team. The Tornadoes advanced to the super-sectionals last season and with a 19-2 start, Blair has high expectations.

"We have a lot of potential and we have had a lot of girls step up. Having Mount Pulaski come over has been awesome," she said. "They stepped into a lot of roles. Our bench is always cheering and I think we can go farther than we did last year."

Dangerous duo

TCSV's pitching is again outstanding this season as seniors Chumbley and Closs can play off each other to keep teams guessing.

"What we have found this year is that we can rotate them. They are different pitchers and they throw differently just in the way that they pitch," Sturdy said. "It is really nice and there are games when Jordan isn't sharp and we can bring Daleny in and games when Daleny isn't sharp and we can bring Jordan in. It is amazing in the change between them and it is difficult for teams to adjust."

The pair share nearly identical state lines. Chumbley is 10-1 with 0.91 ERA and 123 strikeouts in in 69 innings pitched. Closs is 9-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched.

"I just throw and I know my team has my back. It takes a lot of pressure off of me to let my team work," Closs said. "I love Daleny's pitching and watching her work. I think we are compete opposites and we complement each other pretty well. She throws the ball down and I throw it up."

Chumbley will pitch for Eastern Illinois University next season, while Closs is going to the University of St. Francis.

"I wanted to go into nursing and they have a great nursing program there," Closs said. "I instantly clicked with their coach and we had a really good connection. I met with the girls and I liked the atmosphere that they brought."

Chumbley had initially committed to the University of Illinois but reopened her recruitment and decided to pitch for EIU next season.

"I made a switch because I thought it was important to find somewhere where I was going to be appreciated as a person beyond softball," Chumbley said. "I thought maybe I should make a switch and I'm really excited to get to Eastern. I feel like it is a little more personal there. I think that coming from such a small school, it will be an easier transition."

Battling the Trojans

Two Central Illinois powerhouses met for the first time in several seasons when TCSV faced Maroa-Forsyth on April 15.

Chumbley was on point, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 as the Tornadoes won 3-0. It was Trojans' ace Marina Rohman's (11-1) only loss of the season.

"That was a very intense game between both sides. I think that has been the best game and not even for how we played," Chumbley said. "The energy between both teams was really good. We hadn't played Maroa my whole high school career, so to finally be able to play them gave it a lot of buildup."

Chumbley and Faith Buoy hit home runs in the second and third inning to put TCSV up for good.

"It was a weird day and the umpire had a strange strike zone which made it hard for the hitters," Sturdy said. "(Maroa) is obviously very good and they are ranked No. 1 in their sub-sectional. That was a game that we started to show what we could do. It was a good game between two quality teams and it was a lot of fun."

115 games

Tri-City has dominated the MSM (Macoupin, Sangamon and Morgan counties) Conference for more than a decade, winning its last 115 conference games.

"It's a crazy stat. We had a couple games this year we were competitive in and next year's going to be another grind to keep it going," Sturdy said. "It's a great streak but like everything, eventually it is going to end."

The team talks about the streak and keeping it going is about honoring those teammates that came before them.

"At this point, it is not even really about us. It is thinking about all of the girls that got us that winning streak," Chumbley said. "We have to keep this going for all the girls before us. There is always a little bit more pressure in those conference games to perform but we know we've got it every single time."

Changes at shortstop

At shortstop, Sturdy's daughter Kamryn Sturdy has taken over the position for her sophomore season.

"Last year as a freshman, Kamryn was thrown into the fire. She didn't get a lot of practice and we just said go out and get them," Brad Sturdy said. "She transitioned to shortstop and is fantastic defensively. She really helps us a lot as a stabilizing force in the middle of the infield."

Kamryn Sturdy is hitting .451 this season with 28 runs scored. She is also a speedster on the bases.

"She has 18 stolen bases. She's faster than me for sure," Brad Sturdy said. "The biggest thing for her is that she does the little things of getting on base, moving runners and playing good defense."

Postseason aspirations

The co-op is seeded No. 2 in the their sub-sectional, behind No. 1 seed Quincy Notre Dame, and begin the postseason Tues., May 17 against the winner of Virden North Mac and Pittsfield. A trip to the regional finals has the Tornadoes facing the winner of Sacred Heart-Griffin and Auburn at SHG.

"The postseason is always a challenge and either way (North Mac or Pittsfield), our first game is going to be tough," Sturdy said. "SHG at SHG is always tough. Auburn has won some games and overall, it is a tough regional."

