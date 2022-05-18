Watch now: As they begin the postseason, 5 things to know about the Maroa-Forsyth softball team

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth softball pitcher Marina Rohman has some sky-high aspirations.

The junior has earned a reputation as one of the best pitchers in Central Illinois, going 9-2 in the shortened season in 2021 and improving to 16-3 this season. She's committed to pitch for Parkland College after graduating. Attending Parkland also gives her an opportunity to follow her other passion besides softball — aviation.

"A few years ago, I had a friend whose dad was a pilot and I thought that was kind of cool," Rohman said. "(My friend) said that he wanted to be a pilot and I thought that was so interesting. I did some research and fell in love with it."

At one point Rohman considered joining the Air Force, but she intends to get her aviation license through Parkland with a plan to become a commercial airline pilot.

"I've done a couple lessons at Chicago Executive Flight School and some other training," Rohman said. "I was looking for a good softball program that had aviation and I was really lucky to find that at Parkland."

Before then, though, Rohman is lifting the Trojans into the postseason, throwing a 4-0 shutout victory — and a perfect game through five innings — against Clinton during Tuesday's Class 2A regional semifinal.

"It is a great feeling. A regional win is a regional win. I know it was a little tough at some points, but I think we did great," Rohman said.

The tough point was in the sixth inning, when Clinton broke up the perfect game and was able to load the bases, with the tying batter at the plate. While an average pitcher would start to panic in that situation, Rohman found her inspiration.

"Having the bases loaded was a challenge but I just have so much fun throwing. I love pitching and the thrill of it," Rohman said.

Maroa head coach Jon Kidd wasn't worried in the moment either, has Rohman got a pop out to left field to end the threat.

"(Clinton) got the bases loaded but there were two outs and I still felt fine. I thought we came out and hit the ball really well early but then our energy level went down. (Clinton) made some plays behind (pitcher Ashley Armstrong)," Kidd said. "Marina has been great and she does a really good job of hitting her spots and her strikeouts are really high and walks are low. She is a really consistent pitcher for us that gives us a chance to win against anyone if we hit the ball."

Murderers' row

Rohman has been getting an unprecedented amount of offensive support this season from the Trojans lineup and Kidd knew something special was happening when he measured the speed of the ball that his players were hitting off of a tee in preseason workouts.

"Everyone in our lineup has pretty good pop and we knew that going in based on our miles per hour off the tee. It was by far the highest group we have had," Kidd said. "They have been swinging at good pitches and grinding at-bats."

The Trojans have hit 43 home runs this season, breaking the previous program record of 26. Up and down the lineup, players are finding their power swing as junior Tori Thomas and senior Meghan Holub have eight home runs each, juniors Emily Fowler and Valerie Foulke have six apiece, senior Reese Tirpak has five and senior Payton Roberts has four.

"I think the difference is that during the offseason, we really focused on having the girls understand hitting inside the ball and swinging at good pitches," Kidd said. "I feel like they have done a good job of taking advantage of doing that and we have had some favorable weather with the wind blowing out at times."

Moving to leadoff

Holub is the Trojans' catcher and against Clinton, Kidd shuffled his lineup to put her in the leadoff spot. Holub responded with a 3-for-4 performance that got the offense moving. This season, the senior is hitting .438 with 31 RBIs with eight home runs and 10 doubles.

"My goal is to get past regionals for my team and I'm going to do whatever I can, hitting and catching," Holub said. "I just try to get a base hit every time and I'm not trying to do anything special. (Against Clinton), I'm just trying to get in scoring position so somebody can score me."

Holub and Rohman have been a battery for several seasons and their connection is strong.

"Megan does a really good job of receiving the ball and blocking balls. I feel like all of our pitchers are very comfortable throwing to her," Kidd said. "She has been one of our most consistent hitters all year. She gets good at-bats and swings at good pitches. I moved her up to the leadoff spot and Megan delivered for us."

'Player-led'

After the victory, the team gathered to talk over the victory, with several players sharing their thoughts on the game. This is a tradition Kidd began to get the players more involved in their improvement.

"We used to have the coaches lead it, but we quit saying stuff because it doesn't help. We can repeat things over and over again but we were just repeating negatives," Kidd said. "If we are going to be really good, it is going to have to be player-led."

Players share what they liked, what they didn't and tips they have for each other on picking up that next win.

"We wanted the girls to hold themselves accountable with what they did well and what they didn't do well," Kidd said. "It gives them more of a leadership role in understanding what they can do better. I think they pay attention more when they hear it from each other and hold each other accountable."

Postseason aspirations

The Trojans move on to face Normal University on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Inspiration Field on the Illinois Wesleyan campus in the regional championship. Maroa has won 11 of its last 12 games and will be going for its first regional championship since the 2017-18 season.

"I wasn't sure how the season would go. We had a really great season last year and I was expecting to do just as great," Rohman said. "We definitely need to make it to sectionals because sectionals are at our place (Maroa hosts at Millikin's Workman Family Softball Field).

"The ultimate goal is to make it to state. We have a pretty good chance and we have a really great team this year. I think we can go far."

