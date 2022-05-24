Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth softball beaten by Tolono Unity in 2A sectional semifinal

FORSYTH -- The Maroa-Forsyth softball team was able to get on the board first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Tolono Unity pitcher Taylor Henry was able to keep the Trojans hitless the rest of the game, leading the Rockets to a 9-1 victory in Tuesday's Class 2A sectional semifinal.

Maroa leadoff batter Megan Holub got the Trojans offense going with a leadoff single. After being moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt, Tori Thomas singled to score courtesy runner Maggie Ravencraft from second.

"We came out and we talked about laying off of the rise ball. We hit the first couple balls hard and scored the first run," Maroa head coach Jon Kidd said. "Then I feel like (Henry) got stronger as opposed to running out of gas. We started questioning if we were going to swing or not and we were a little late. Overall, they had a little more quality at bats than us.

After that initial hitting success, the Trojans bats were held scoreless the rest of the game. Henry walked just one batter, struck out 15 and kept Maroa scoreless the last six innings.

Unity scored two in the bottom of the third to take the lead, 2-1, and was finally able to break Trojans pitcher Marina Rohman in the bottom of the sixth, scoring seven runs.

"My message to the team afterwards was that (this game) wasn't really us," Kidd said. "We have played defensively really well all year and hit the ball really well all year. Marina pitched well enough to win but we have to bring all three together in the sectional. We didn't and that's going to happen sometimes. We played well for about six innings."

The Trojans finished the season 26-9, winning the program's first regional championship since the 2017-18 season.

"The big perspective is these kids were 3-13 in eighth grade in junior high and they finished 26-9 this year," Kidd said. "We had a really good season and played some good competition. Our teams showed some good leadership skills and we had good team chemistry. It's hard to look at it now like that but you have to looks at the big picture of things."

