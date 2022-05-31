 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Mount Zion softball falls to Chatham Glenwood in 3A sectional semifinal

MOUNT ZION -- Mount Zion softball grabbed an early 2-0 lead in their Class 3A sectional semifinal game against Chatham Glenwood on Tuesday but the Titans' power surges in the third and four innings were too much for the Braves, falling 13-3 to end their season. 

Dakota Harrison 1 053122.JPG

Mount Zion's starting pitcher Dakota Harrison (22) pitches against Chatham Glenwood in a 3A sectional semifinal in Mount Zion.

Mount Zion's Kayla Schnippel drove in Gwen Bender in the top of the first and Dakota Harrison knocked in Bender again in the top of the third to put the Braves up 2-0. But Titans No. 3 hitter Claire Black hit a three-run home run -- her first of two homers on the day -- to put Glenwood up 3-2 in the bottom of the third. That was immediately followed by a solo home run by Cassie Feld to put the Titans up 4-2.

Mount Zion head coach Greg Blakey pulled starting pitcher Harrison after the second home run, as Schnippel took the mound in relief. 

Kayla Schnippel 1 053122.JPG

Mount Zion's Kayla Schnippel pitches during game against Chatham Glenwood in a 3A sectional semifinal in Mount Zion.

"Dakota has had a great year and she has improved a ton from last year," Blakey said. "(The home runs) kind of screwed her up a little bit today because that's not really happened a ton lately. She's one of those kids that got us here."

When Black returned to the plate in the fourth inning, the bases were loaded. She cracked a grand slam to left-center field that put the game out of reach of the Braves. 

Greg Blakey 1 053122.JPG

Mount Zion's head coach Greg Blakey, left, talks with Josie Gower (9) at third base during game Chatham Glenwood in a 3A sectional semifinal in Mount Zion.

"The three-run home run hurt and the grand slam really stuck a knife deep in the wound," Blakey said. "I thought with the first shot we had a chance to come back but the grand slam did us in momentum-wise and confidence-wise."

Mount Zion added a run in the fifth but the Titans responded with five in the bottom of the sixth, to end the game 13-3.

Kayla Schnippel 2 053122.JPG

Mount Zion's Kayla Schnippel, left, cheers on teammates during game against Chatham Glenwood in a 3A sectional semifinal in Mount Zion.

The Braves finish the year 21-15 and and become 3A regional champions, the 19th title for the team under head coach Greg Blakey's leadership. 

"It was a strange year and earlier in the year, if you could have asked, I would have bet house money that we would not have been here," he said. "Nothing was easy for us this year as far as teaching fundamentals or as far as getting things done. But to the girls credit, they kind of persevered through it and found ways to get better and we got here. We played well at the right time."

Gwen Bender 1 053122.JPG

Mount Zion's Gwen Bender (11) makes a play against Chatham Glenwood in a 3A sectional semifinal in Mount Zion.

Overall, this year's Braves team was a young one, as just four seniors are graduating: Gwen Bender, Sierra Hiser, Jaycie Higar and Lauren Waller. 

"(The seniors) were grinders and they grinded all year for us. They worked hard," Blakey said. "They kind of set the tone at practice. When things were going bad, they really grabbed everybody by the bootstraps and pulled them up and kept going through the bad times."

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

