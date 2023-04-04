Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Watseka did exactly that with a 19-10 win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 4 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on March 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.