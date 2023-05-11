MACON — Longtime Meridian head softball coach Greg Steeval has been through this before.

One year his team is stacked with seniors, then the next they've graduated and younger players step in and take over.

It's high school softball in Central Illinois.

The 2023 version of the Meridian softball team has experienced the highs and lows of that this season. After opening with a 13-8 loss to Pana at home, the Hawks won six of their next seven games before dropping three of their next four games, including a 5-0 loss to powerhouse Casey-Westfield.

Heading into a non-conference showdown with Maroa-Forsyth on Wednesday, the Hawks had won 12 of their last 16 games. A 6-4 victory over the Trojans added to their growing confidence.

"We have one senior and our pitching is young," said Steeval, in his 25th year as head coach. "The girl that would have been our number one pitcher tore her ACL and is out for the season. We put the burden on two young pitchers and they continue to mature and get better."

Transition

Coming off of a 25-7 season where the Hawks won their third consecutive regional championship and advanced to the Class 1A sectional finals before falling to Heyworth, Steeval knew he would lose the nucleus of his team.

With just one senior – Emmy Renfro – and a roster full of underclassmen this season, Meridian didn't miss a beat in the Central Illinois Conference, finishing atop the standings with a 13-1 record. The Hawks' only blemish was a 10-9 loss to Tuscola on the road.

Renfro said it was an adjustment going from a team with a number of seniors to being the only senior and the leader of the young team.

"It was a little rough coming into the season because we had to fill those spots out with brand new people," she said. "I think our team chemistry is coming together as we keep playing games and that's really helped a lot."

Steeval believes his team has matured quickly and is confident and ready to make a deep run in the postseason, despite being young.

With just two games left to play in the regular season – against Nokomis and Mt. Zion – Meridian's record stands at 20-9. Steeval and team captain Emmy Renfro credit the Hawks' staunch defense and ability to score runs keys to a successful regular-season run.

While the Hawks' young pitching staff has given up nearly six runs a contest, the offense has scored more than 10 runs a game.

"We have decent power up and down the order," Steeval said. "I think we've hit 13 home runs this year, so we can play long, but we like to use our speed and quickness to get runners on base, and then drive them in, too."

Leading the way offensively is freshman centerfielder Julia Meisenhelter with a .480 batting average. She is second in RBI to Emmy Renfro, who has 38 and is batting .390. Shelby Renfro, the team's freshman shortstop, is hitting .408.

Sophomore pitcher Abigail Clark, who is 7-3 this season for the Hawks, helps her own cause and leads the team in home runs with five. Freshman hurler Ashley Schelling (11-5 in the circle) also provides some pop with three home runs.

"We do give up kind of a lot of runs, but our hitting does come back and always helps us," said Emmy Renfro, who has four HRs this season. "Hitting has been one of our strengths. We really help our pitchers by getting a lot of runs."

Also providing offense for the Hawks is junior second baseman Kristina Smith, who was an all-state player last season. She is hitting .395 with seven extra base hits. She also is second in on-base percentage at .528.

"Kristina is very, very solid and a great defensive player," Steeval said. "She's a kid who doesn't try to do too much at the plate. She doesn't have a lot of power, but she'll hit the ball either way."

One key to the season that sometimes goes unnoticed is strength of schedule, according to Steeval. Meridian has played tough teams down the stretch to prepare for the postseason. For Steeval, it's deliberate.

And the players know it is a part of the Meridian softball culture to schedule tough games, especially to close out the season.

"We paint the picture to them at the very beginning that if we don't play good teams, when you get to postseason you're not prepared," he said. "I have worked hard to get the good teams on the schedule. I mean, it sounds kind of crass, but a lot of those schools, if you're not good, they won't put you on their schedule.

"Hopefully, the girls will buy in and you know, if we pick up a few losses here at the end, that's OK if that gets us where we need to be in postseason."

Team captain Emmy Renfro said she and the other girls buy in to the need to play a tough schedule. She says they all believe it makes them better and more prepared to make a postseason run.

"I think the tough teams really helped us in the end," she said. "We will see good pitchers and if we lose a tough game to a really good pitcher, we learn from that. That'll just help us mentally prepare for that next good pitcher, and the next game.

Meridian, seeded No. 4 in the Class 1A regionals, begins that postseason run on Tuesday against No. 5 Tuscola at home. If they win, the Hawks will face the winner of No. 1 Heyworth, which takes on the winner of Arcola (7) and Decatur St. Teresa (9).

The Hawks and Warriors have history this season and in past years as both teams have been near the top of the region.

This year, Meridian downed Tuscola 16-12 back on April 11, but the Warriors got revenge, beating the Hawks 10-9 just two weeks later. Like in 2022, it was Meridian's only conference loss.

"It just seems like anytime that we hook up with Tuscola it doesn't matter who's up or who's down in the conference, it's gonna be a game," Steeval said.

Steeval likes what is coming.

"We're young this year, but we feel like we have a bright future for at least a few years," he said. "With the pitching we have coming, we're going to be competitive."

