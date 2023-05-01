Bethany Okaw Valley turned in a thorough domination of Broadlands Heritage 20-6 on May 1 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 24, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Charleston on April 27 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.

