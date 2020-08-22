High school softball players to take the field at Millikin's fall softball league

DECATUR — When Millikin softball co-head coach Katie Tenboer last coached her Big Blue players, they were riding high on a 10-game winning streak.
That last game was on March 11 and when the team went on spring break the following week, they would not return to finish the season when in-person classes were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Things were going well and in the right direction. When you reflect on it, you are so thankful to have those games that we were able to play. There were some teams who only played a game or two or some that didn't get to start their season," Tenboer said. "We are super thankful for the team that we had and where we got to. We were living in the moment and it reminds us of the idea that we don't know when our last game is going to be. We lived that out."
"It was bittersweet in that we are thankful for the time that we did have but we didn't want to leave on that note."
As student return to the Millikin's campus this week, the Big Blue softball players will soon get to utilize their coaching skills as they host a fall softball league for area high school players.
Inspired by Millikin's fall baseball league, the league will feature six Sundays of softball for 12 teams from around the area starting Sept. 20 through Oct. 25.
"These high school kids lost a lot in the spring sports and the thought was how could we mitigate that and how could we help in providing something for them," Tenboer said. "We want to provide some opportunities for those high school players to play together since they haven't played together in more for more than a year and they won't be able to play together until next summer which is a really long time."
The response has been tremendous as team slots are filled quickly but individual players can still sign up.
"We were overwhelmed with the response from everyone who wanted to play, which is great. We reached out to the high school coaches to see if there was interest and some came back with groups of like 11 players so there was a team," Tenboer said. "We do have some individual spots open. We have 12 teams, which is the maximum we can host and we have a base of players for each team but individual players can still sign up and we can place them with a team."
Big Blue players will be coaching the teams, something many do already at the middle school level.
"Getting to coach will be an opportunity for them to interact in that setting which is unique to college athletics. We have a couple players who have coached middle school teams at their home schools and because we have a lot of local players, so they can still go and help with their middle school team," Tenboer said. "Our kids are filled with knowledge and experience and they want to give back to the people who are the future of the collegiate game."
Some players will also get to put on the chestguard and umpire games.
"It is great to develop their knowledge base in experience they don't usually get. That's the program in a nutshell, them gaining confidence and experience," Tenboer said. "It will give them a little more of an appreciation for umpires as we move forward into the spring season and beyond."
Millikin's team hasn't practiced together since the sudden end to the spring season but, on paper, they look to be a strong group. Gone to graduation is leading hitter Kalli Farmer who batted .488 and had 12 RBIs in the shortened season but returning are sophomore infielder Gretchen Gould (.381 batting, 12 RBIs) and senior outfielder Skielyr Trenkle (.341 batting, 12 RBIs).
The Big Blue pitching staff should also be just as strong with sophomores Addison Sargent and Bailey Coffman and junior Aly Armstrong all returning after posting a combined 9-2 record last season.
"We haven't been able to do anything physical and the players are moving in now and so we have been doing a lot of communicating with them and planning and working on some individual things for their own development," Tenboer said. "We have a lot returning and not just physically and what they put on the field but they are also great people. We are excited to add in our freshmen and transfers which will be a good dynamic as well."
Along having the top local softball talent on campus, both the baseball and softball leagues will highlight Millikin's Workman Family fields which are amongst the best facilities in Illinois.
"Many people have mentioned (having the athletes on campus) and of course that is something we are excited about. It wasn't really a factor in our setting up of the league but it is a great byproduct of what we are planning. Our passion is providing opportunities to get that coaching experience and umpiring," Tenboer said. ""We are fortunate to practice (at Workman Field) everyday and come to it everyday and what better way to involve the community while we do that as well. It is a great opportunity for so many people to come and have a great experience."
