How Daleny Chumbley and Emma Farley took different paths to college softball commitments

“It’s really awesome that I even get that opportunity because so many people, I know that’s their dream and it’s always been mine," Chumbley said. "It’s insane that I’m actually going to get to do that."

Said Farley: “It got taken away from us. I was like, ‘I miss this so much right now, not being able to play.’ What if this happens next year to where we don’t get to play? Then my sophomore year would be my last year and I don’t want that to be the end. It kind of sank in to me that I don’t want my softball career to end in high school.

“I realized that it meant way more than just softball."

Chumbley broke onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, hitting .390 with five doubles, two home runs and 16 RBI. But her pitching was invaluable. She went 15-2 with 157 strikeouts and just 10 walks in 103.2 innings pitched. She firmly established herself as one of the best pitchers, and players, in the area.

She continued playing travel softball and played in a Springfield Fall League, where TCSV head coach Brad Sturdy said Chumbley continued to improve. She's hitting 62-63 miles per hour consistently and keeps throwing strikes. That bodes well for the future — he still has her in the program for two more seasons.