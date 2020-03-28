'I just try to stay positive and hopefully we still get to play.' Meridian's Jesse Damery hoping for senior softball season

“I do think back to it," Damery said. "I was especially sad because I’ve been catching Peyton since sixth grade and thinking that could have been my last time catching her is really crazy to me. I really hope it’s not, but we have such a close bond, especially on the field. That’s what I think about most."

Damery has taken up yoga in her spare time, gets in as many swings as possible and is waiting for the chance to get back on the field. Streeval has encouraged as much. If the season starts back up, he anticipates games happening quickly and often.

“I’m still holding out great hopes that that’s going to happen," Streeval said. "You never know how you’re going to do, but we’ve got a pretty good feeling about what we’ve got this year and I think it can be a very successful season for us if we can ever get to play.

"We’re very optimistic about what we can do if we can get a chance to get on the field to do it. You know how that is. It’s a very fragile balance as far as keeping kids healthy and all of that kind of stuff. It would be nice to have to be able to deal with those issues right at the moment."