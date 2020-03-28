'I just try to stay positive and hopefully we still get to play.' Meridian's Jesse Damery hoping for senior softball season

MACON — At first Jesse Damery cried, a lot, wondering if her high school softball season had just ended.
The COVID-19 pandemic had already ended NCAA winter and spring sports, and on Friday, March 13, IHSA spring sports were postponed as schools across the state closed their doors in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Damery, a senior catcher for Meridian who is signed to play at the University of Illinois next season, wondered if her high school career had ended before her senior year had even started. Over the course of a few days, or maybe even a week, Damery started to have a shift in the way she viewed the situation. For a while. the more she thought about it, the sadder she got. She couldn't stand the idea of sulking for another second.
“There’s no use in being that upset if there’s still hope," Damery said. "I decided I need to change my mindset because it wasn’t doing me any good to mope around and be sad, so I might as well look at the positive side of things."
Daily texts to a softball group message from head coach Greg Streeval were key in changing her spirits. Now, Damery is hopeful that she'll get at least part of the season to build on last season's team that lost in the sectional championship game, but returns a core group of players.
“It’s kind of sad to think we could have already played our last game and I wouldn’t have even known it," Damery said. "I just try to stay positive and hopefully we still get to play and we’ll still get to achieve great things in however many games we get to play."
That game came at home in last season's Class 1A Macon (Meridian) Sectional championship loss to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. Like Damery typically does, she took her spot behind the plate and caught pitches from her close friend Peyton Latham. It was another game for the battery combination that has been together since sixth grade.
In the top of the sixth inning, Damery unleashed on a ball that sailed over the right-field fence for a home run — her last at-bat of the season, and she's waiting to know if it was the final of her high school career.
But the game stands out more for catching Latham.
“I do think back to it," Damery said. "I was especially sad because I’ve been catching Peyton since sixth grade and thinking that could have been my last time catching her is really crazy to me. I really hope it’s not, but we have such a close bond, especially on the field. That’s what I think about most."
Damery has taken up yoga in her spare time, gets in as many swings as possible and is waiting for the chance to get back on the field. Streeval has encouraged as much. If the season starts back up, he anticipates games happening quickly and often.
“I’m still holding out great hopes that that’s going to happen," Streeval said. "You never know how you’re going to do, but we’ve got a pretty good feeling about what we’ve got this year and I think it can be a very successful season for us if we can ever get to play.
"We’re very optimistic about what we can do if we can get a chance to get on the field to do it. You know how that is. It’s a very fragile balance as far as keeping kids healthy and all of that kind of stuff. It would be nice to have to be able to deal with those issues right at the moment."
For now, Damery's goal is to stay positive, and to stay ready should the season resume. She has four more years left to play, which softens the blow of missing games right now. She's been verbally committed to Illinois for more than a year and has already signed her National Letter of Intent.
But she wants a chance with her four other senior teammates to make a push towards a state championship.
Streeval will continue to be there passing hope in the form of text messages that they'll have another chance, but he laments the fact that he never got a proper exit meeting if the season is over.
“It would be devastating," he said on if the seniors never got another game. "I would just feel absolutely gut punched if they weren’t able to do it. I’ve got three seniors who were second-team all-state (Damery, Latham and Zoie Bowman) last year. I’ve got five seniors total. I feel for all of them because they all have been great players in our program.
"Jesse and Peyton were part of a middle school team that took third place in state. ... These kids have worked hard for seven years now. Hopefully it’s not going to be yanked out from underneath them."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
